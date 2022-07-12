BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash on Interstate 99 has closed a section of the highway near Bellwood.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes between Exit 41 and 1 mile north of the exit, according to 511pa. A pick up truck hauling a work trailer reportedly left the roadway and came to a rest in between the north and southbound lanes.

All lanes are closed to traffic at this time. Further details remain limited.