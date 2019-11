POTTER TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A crash in Centre County tonight shut down Route 322 near the Harley Davidson Dealership.

According to WTAJ’s partners at the Centre Daily Times, Centre Hall and Boalsburg fire companies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment and fuel leak at 7:15 p.m., Thursday evening.

The crash has been cleared, and both lanes were reopened by 9:08 p.m., according to PennDOT.