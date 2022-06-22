CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash in Centre County has caused a lane restriction on Route 322 Wednesday afternoon.

State police said that there is a lane restriction in place after the single-vehicle crash happened at the 1900 block of Route 322 east of Philipsburg. Details remain limited at this time.

Via 511PA’s website.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

According to 511PA, a lane restriction is in place as of 2:50 p.m.