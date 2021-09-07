Crash, car fire sends 3 to hospital in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people were taken to the hospital after two cars crashed on Glades Pike in Somerset County causing one to catch fire.

Police report that a driver in a Toyota Scion was driving on Glades Pike in Jefferson Township around 7 a.m. on Monday when it crossed into the lane of a Ford F-150 for an unknown reason. The Scion finally came to rest after the impact in the road and caught fire. The driver was able to escape with minor injuries.

The 26-year-old driver of the scion was taken to Conemaugh Memorial in Johnstown while two of the passengers in the Ford, ages 19 and 30, both from Virginia, were taken to UPMC Somerset. Police report the driver of the Scion was not using his seatbelt and everyone in the Ford was.

The report shows that all injuries were minor.