Crane spotted in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A sandhill crane went off course of its migration route and ended up being spotted in Clearfield County Thursday morning.

The crane was spotted in a field in Gulich Township. The sandhill crane is a species that breed in open wetlands, fields and prairies across North America. Their spring migration reportedly occurs from mid-February to mid-April, where they travel from the south (Texas, New Mexico, Mexico and Arizona) to the northern United States, Canada, Alaska, and areas of Siberia.

Crane spotted in Gulich Township, Pa.

According to the Crane Trust, Pennsylvania is not an area of the crane’s migration route.