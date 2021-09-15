CPV Fairview to hold practice emergency drill in Johnstown

Local News

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The CPV Fairview Energy Center (CPV Fairview) is alerting residents of an emergency response drill involving local responders that will be held Thursday, Sept. 16.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., CPV Fairview estimates that there will be approximately 40-50 emergency personnel responding to their site, with sirens on. Residents will hear emergency sirens and see emergency lights in the area but should be aware that this is part of a practice exercise.

The center is located in Johnstown on William Penn Avenue.

The drill is an exercise for plant and local first responders to practice assisting in a potential emergency that is unique to industrial sites like CPV Fairview.

