CPDLF opens learning centers in Altoona, Johnstown

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Online charter school Central Pennsylvania Digital Learning Foundation (CPDLF) is expanding its program to offer more opportunities for its learners.

CPDLF has opened new learning centers in our region where students can visit for in-person help.

“You are usually at home and working by yourself,” Eli Plowman, an 8th grade student at CPDLF, said. “At the in-person learning lab you can go in person, you can have company, they can help you out and actually help you understand what you are dealing with.”

The two new learning centers opened at the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona and on Main Street in downtown Johnstown. Online learners will now have the opportunity to collaborate and socialize with their teachers and fellow students.

“We are trying to also build a sense of community and a sense of belonging,” Dr. Malynda Maurer, the CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Digital Learning Foundation, said. “And so we thought that putting these community centers up would not only help bring those learners that are in this area together, but also connect them to the community so they can learn here and grow here and hopefully stay in the area that we are in.”

CPDLF is also starting to plan events for not only students to attend but for the entire community.

Next Thursday, Feb. 17, the school will be having a ribbon-cutting and community event at their Johnstown learning center. On March 3, the learning center in Altoona will also be holding its first community event.

More information about their learning centers and upcoming events can be found by visiting the CPDLF website.