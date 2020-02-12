Cows shot, killed in Jenner Township

JENNER TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Police are searching for an unknown suspect(s), responsible for shooting and killing two cows.

According to a release, two Hereford cows were shot with a rifle in the pasture fields.

One cow was found dead near Mastillo Road. The second cow, pregnant, walked up to the farmer “crying” in pain before she fell dead, said troopers.

The killings happened between 6 p.m. Friday, February 7th and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Combined, the cows were valued at $3,800.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset state police barracks at 814-445-4104.