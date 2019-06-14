Cow breaks free from farm, damages nearby properties

It’s not every day police get a call for a bull on the loose, but it’s what happened in Centre County Thursday.

After the cow got out of the farm, it roamed around through this Boalsburg neighborhood and damaged some homes.

Mike and Janice Crocco were enjoying their Thursday afternoon when…

“ All of a sudden, there was a cow, “ Mike, said.

In their boalsburg neighborhood.

“ Looked out the window across the road and saw a cow roaming around, “ Mike, said.

They’ve seen a few cows escape onto route 322 nearby, in the past, but never on their street.



“ This one just seemed to make himself at home, really, “ Mike said. “ Yeah, he came up on the porch, “ Janice, said. “ Yes, “ Mike said.



They say State College police came quickly, but that didn’t stop the bull from causing damage.



“ He came over and was licking our lamppost, until he knocked it off, “ Janice, said. “ It will have to be replaced. “

