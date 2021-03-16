COVID patients decreasing allows hospitals to close COVID-19 units

(WTAJ) — Numbers of COVID-19 patients hospitalized are significantly decreasing across the region.

UPMC is currently treating 155 patients positive with COVID-19 and more locally there are 17 in-patients at UPMC’s in the Altoona region.

At the peak of the pandemic, hospitals were utilizing just about every unit they had to accommodate the increase in COVID-19 patients, but now that numbers are declining UPMC and Conemaugh Memorial Hospital are able to shut down many of these coronavirus specified units.

“We have been successful since our volume has declined in the area specific to covid that we do not have as many areas within the hospital that’s specifically related to covid,” UPMC Chief Quality Officer Dr. David Burwell said.

“Mid December just about every unit in the hospital had covid patients and we are now down to one critical care unit that has covid patients and one med surge unit that has covid patients,” Conemaugh Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Elizabeth Dunmore said.

But over the pandemic Dr. Burwell said he’s noticed patients putting off visits to the doctor, causing some to develop other serious illnesses.

“People have come in with more severe illnesses because they have not visited either their primary care provider or saught any realm of medical care during the early stages of their medical illness,” Dr. Burwell said.

He urges people not to delay their health care and to see their physician if they develop new or concerning systems.

With the coronavirus seeming like it’s going to be sticking around for a little bit, Dr. Burwell wants patients to be aware of an infusion treatment called Monoclonal Antibody as an option to help treat COVID-19.

“They can receive this infusion treatment if ordered by their provider, within the first 9 to 10 days of the illness and it greatly reduces their likelihood of developing severe covid,” Dr. Burwell said.

UPMC is now receiving more amounts of this infusion treatment to help those in the early stages of the virus.