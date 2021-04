BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fisher’s Pharmacy is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Bedford this weekend at the Bedford Elks Country Club.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will only be administering the Moderna vaccine. You can schedule an appointment through Fisher’s Pharmacy website. If you know someone who does not have internet and needs an appointment, you can 814-623-5512 to help them schedule.

The Bedford Elks County Club is located at 937 S Richard St, Bedford.