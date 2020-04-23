COVID-19 totals pass 37K in Pennsylvania, 189 in our region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals to almost 37,000.

As of Thursday, there are 1,369 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 37,053. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Today, the state is reporting 1,394 confirmed deaths in Pennsylvania. More information will be provided on probable deaths during the secretary’s press briefing.

As of Thursday, there are 189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 20 — 1 Death

Blair – 15

Cambria – 20– 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 76 – 1 Death

Clearfield – 11

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 20

Jefferson – 4

Somerset – 20

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.