State COVID-19 totals near 47k, less than 300 in Central Pennsylvania region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals near 47,000.

As of Friday, there are 1,208 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 46,971. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 180,477 people have tested negative.

There are 2,354 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of Friday, there are 263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, 14 more than yesterday.

Bedford – 24 — 1 Death

Blair – 23

Cambria – 31– 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 96 – 1 Death

Clearfield – 16

Elk – 3

Huntingdon – 40

Jefferson – 4

Somerset – 26

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.