COVID-19 tests at Pegula Ice Arena move to appointment only

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two asymptomatic COVID-19 test sites at Pegula Ice Arena on Penn State’s University Park campus will be available by appointment only starting Sept. 8.

Drop-in testing will be available at the White Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any individuals who are required to be tested weekly and need to schedule an appointment should follow the link in their weekly testing email.

Individuals who are being tested should bring their mobile phone and Penn State id+ Card to the testing site and plan to spend at least one hour on-site for the full testing process, according to the university.