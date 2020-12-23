COVID-19 testing site to open in Clearfield County

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Clearfield County at the Career and Technology Center.

The Department of Health has contracted with AMI to provide COVID testing. The testing will be conducted at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center located at 1620 River Road in Clearfield.

Testing will be provided from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sun., Dec. 27, to Thurs., Dec. 31. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. A mid-nasal passage swab PCR test will be performed.

Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.

No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID and insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. Even though an insurance card is being asked for, the event is completely free to all patients.

The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

THE LATEST: