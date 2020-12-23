CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Clearfield County at the Career and Technology Center.
The Department of Health has contracted with AMI to provide COVID testing. The testing will be conducted at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center located at 1620 River Road in Clearfield.
Testing will be provided from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sun., Dec. 27, to Thurs., Dec. 31. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. A mid-nasal passage swab PCR test will be performed.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.
No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID and insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. Even though an insurance card is being asked for, the event is completely free to all patients.
The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
THE LATEST:
- Woman charged with overdose death of 4-month-old baby
- Struggling Steelers in midst of historic collapse
- COVID-19 testing site to open in Clearfield County
- 11-year-old jumps from second-floor window after saving brother from fire
- Biden introduces Connecticut schools chief Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee