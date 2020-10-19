COVID-19 testing site to make possible return to Nittany Mall

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 testing could return to the Nittany Mall in Centre County, after the Department of Health’s testing site there closed earlier this month.

County commissioners are considering approving a 21-day contract to continue the pop-up testing site. If approved pop-up testing would be open 5 days a week for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

No appointment is needed, but you would need an insurance card and photo ID. The site would cost the county about $240,000 which would be paid for by the County’s COVID-19 relief funds.