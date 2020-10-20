COVID-19 testing site returning to Centre County in late October

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free COVID-19 testing site is slated to re-open in Centre County on October 26.

After a morning meeting Tuesday, county commissioners approved to restore the testing site at the old Bon Ton location at the Nittany Mall for up to 15 days. This comes after the Department of Health closed the testing site earlier this month.

The re-opened site will not exceed the $258,000 cost to the county. Commissioners will reportedly utilize the county’s COVID-19 relief funds to cover the cost.

Due to colder weather conditions, the new site will conduct walk-up testing instead of drive-ins. Anyone looking to be tested with or without COVID-19 symptoms, will not have to walk through the Nittany Mall but rather enter directly at the old Bon Ton entrance.

The testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days a week. No appointment is needed, but an insurance card and photo ID is required for testing. All ages will be eligible.