COVID-19 testing site comes to State College Walmart

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that beginning Wednesday, June 17, nine more COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open in Walmart parking lots across the state, bringing the total to 19 sites at Walmart locations.

Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the department to provide no-cost testing for residents living in areas where there are fewer testing sites. Another testing site has also been added in Venango County, which previously had only one site, bringing the total of new testing sites to 10.

Beginning June 17 these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores or Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers.

“We continue to add testing sites in locations that are convenient for Pennsylvanians and increase the state’s testing capabilities,” Gov. Wolf said. “We do not want any Pennsylvanian in need of a test to have difficulty finding a location close to home for a free test.”

The testing sites that will open on Wednesday include:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1887 Elmira St, Sayre, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1665 N Atherton St, State College, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 108 Washington Towne Blvd N, Edinboro, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2501 W State St, New Castle, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1566 W Main Street Ext, Grove City, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 9300 State Route 61, Coal Township, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 980 N Susquehanna Trail, Selinsgrove, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 120 AJK Blvd, Lewisburg, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1169 South Main St, Mansfield, PA

“After testing, you are required to return home and self-isolate,” Dr. Levine said. “If symptoms develop or worsen while you are waiting for your test results, talk to your doctor. If you experience a medical emergency, please seek immediate care.”

Registrants will be notified of a testing location within a 50-mile radius of them with available appointment times. Patients schedule an appointment time, print a voucher, and bring the voucher to the location with them to their appointment.

Patients will receive an email with their test results within 24-48 hours, and physicians will call any patient who has a positive test result.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Diarrhea

Chills

Repeating shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.