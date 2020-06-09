COVID-19 testing expanded to more Walmart lots, including Punxy

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beginning Wednesday, June 10, five more COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites will open in Walmart parking lots across the state.

Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide testing for residents living in areas with limited access. On Friday, June 5, five testing sites opened at Walmart locations in Clarion, Erie, Montoursville, Clearfield, and Hermitage to test Pennsylvanians for COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday these sites will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to test up to 50 registered patients daily. Registration is required one day in advance. There is no COVID-19 testing inside Walmart stores or Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Centers.

The testing sites that will open on June 10 include:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 167 Hogan Blvd, Mill Hall, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 21920 Route #119, Punxsutawney, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 50 Foster Brook Blvd, Bradford, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 10 Kimberly Ln, Cranberry, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 2901 Market St, Warren, PA

“We appreciate the tremendous work the health systems, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), medical clinics and other entities are doing to provide COVID-19 testing across Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available and adaptable, and we are working to meet that challenge. Anyone who believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested today in Pennsylvania.”

The Department of Health is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to process the tests. At this time, the tests are being provided at no cost to Pennsylvanians. Patients can create an account by visiting www.MyQuestCOVIDTestPA.com.

“After testing, you are required to return home and self-isolate,” Dr. Levine said. “If symptoms develop or worsen while you are waiting for your test results, talk to your doctor. If you experience a medical emergency, please seek immediate care.”

Additional testing sites will be announced in upcoming days and will be listed on the department’s website .

Registrants will be notified of a testing location within a 50-mile radius of them with available appointment times. Patients schedule an appointment time, print a voucher and bring the voucher to the location with them to their appointment. Patients will receive an email with their test results within 24-48 hours, and physicians will call any patient who has a positive test result.

Widespread testing is now available throughout the state. Rite Aid, CVS, Patient First, Walmart along with hospitals, health systems, federally qualified health centers, and health clinics all offer testing. Universal testing at long-term care facilities is also under way.