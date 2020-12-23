COVID-19: Six restaurants closed for violations in our central region

Local News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A glass door with red and white “closed” store sign

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six restaurants in our central Pennsylvania region have been ordered to close due to COVID-19 violations as the state continues to try and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Bedford County:
Rt. 220 Diner – 4292 Business US 220, Bedford. Closed 12/17/2020
Mike’s Place – 8301 Clear Ridge Rd, Clearville. Closed 12/17/2020

Blair County:
Nicoletta’s Italian Restaurant – 1700 8th Avenue, Altoona. Closed 12/18/2020

Centre County:
Hot Dog House – 45 Willowbank St, Bellefonte. Closed 12/17/20

Clearfield County:
Fun Central – 14399 Clearfield-Shawville Hwy, Clearfield. Closed 12/18/20

Somerset County:
Fat Boys Summit Diner – 791 N. Center Ave, Somerset. Closed 12/17/2020

A total of 40 restaurants have been closed across Pennsylvania throughout the past week, the latest ones on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

THE LATEST:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss