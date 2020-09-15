COVID-19 relief grants go to helping Johnstown businesses

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Through the city’s COVID-19 Cares Act Funding, the city of Johnstown has been able to give out $343,440 in forgivable loans to small businesses in the city.

Nearly $7,000 of that $343,440 went to Punky’s in the West End to help with their reopening.

“It was definitely a leap of faith when you’re looking at opening April 9 right in the middle of the pandemic. When restaurants were closing, we decided to open,” said Shannon Glover, Business Partner with Punky’s.

Punky’s closed last year after the owner retired, but his son Scott Miller and Shannon Glover decided to reopen it.

“I’m like I’m in, I’m going to take over this business, fix the place up and try to rebuild the West End in Johnstown and create jobs,” said Scott Miller, Owner of Punky’s.

Punky’s was one of 24 businesses that got money from the city and they received $6,900.

“We were able to utilize that payroll, of course, utilities are very expensive as you can see we have a lot of equipment back here that we have to run all the time so we’ve been using it for that, to pay water any lease any utilities you can think of,” said Glover.

After the first round of grants, the city still has more than $600,000 left for small businesses with less than 40 employees to get.

“We know that these businesses have been hurt by the pandemic financially and by simply completing a three-page application with attachments showing their financial figures..for investing maybe an hour or two in paperwork..it can give you up to $15,000 from the city,” said John Dubnansky, Economic Development Director of the city of Johnstown

Dubnansky encourages businesses that have already gotten federal money from other grants to still apply.