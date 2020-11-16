COVID-19 outbreaks in Centre County long term care facilities

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Centre County reported 270 active cases of COVID-19 among residents in long term care facilities and 56 cases among employees. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, that’s about a 225 person increase in active resident cases since October 1.

Currently, 13 facilities have reported cases in their community.

Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte says this is the first outbreak they’ve experienced since the pandemic began in March, with 68 positive residents out of a possible 220.

They say they’ve implemented new zoning in their facilities to manage cases. Those who test positive are housed in the ‘red zone’ and those who may have had exposure to the virus are in the ‘yellow zone.’

Juniper Village in State College says they are not experiencing any COVID-19 outbreaks in their State College communities. An accomplishment, they say, is thanks to early action.

“From the get-go, Juniper took a really proactive approach to COVID-19. We were early to testing… and we continue to test both our associates and our residents weekly,” says Cindy Longfellow, Vice President of New Business Development for Juniper.

Additionally, Juniper Village says they invested in contact tracing, all new residents are tested and quarantined, and anyone who tests positive will be isolated.