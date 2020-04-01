COVID-19 numbers up in Central PA, state total nears 6,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,805 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 962 more than Tuesday’s 4,843.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 46 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 3

Blair – 4

Cambria – 3

Cameron – 1

Centre – 27

Clearfield – 4

Elk – 0

Huntingdon – 1

Jefferson – 0

Somerset – 3

There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;

40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

19% are aged 65 or older.

For more information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and to see updates, you can visit the Dept. of Health website by clicking here.