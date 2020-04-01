COVID-19 numbers up in Central PA, state total nears 6,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed 5,805 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 962 more than Tuesday’s 4,843.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 46 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.
Bedford – 3
Blair – 4
Cambria – 3
Cameron – 1
Centre – 27
Clearfield – 4
Elk – 0
Huntingdon – 1
Jefferson – 0
Somerset – 3
There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;
- 40% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- 19% are aged 65 or older.
