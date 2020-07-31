COVID-19 in July: A look at our region’s numbers

Compiled below is a review of coronavirus for the month of July in the WTAJ viewing area. Broken down by county we show the change in cases as reported by the Department of Health from the number of cases July 1, through July 31.

On July 1, 2020, there were 636 new cases confirmed bringing he state total 87,242 since the start of the pandemic. When numbers were released on July 31, 2020, the daily confirmed cases were 870 with a state total of 112, 048. That’s an increase 24,806 cases in Pennsylvania during the month of July.

Our 10-county viewing area had 875 total cases on July 1, which increased to 1,582, ending July 31. This is a total of 707 confirmed new cases throughout the month.

Here’s a county by county break down on the COVID-19 numbers in July:

Bedford County Started July with 87 positive cases and ended with 128, adding 41 over the month. A total of 2,429 have tested negative since March. Zero new deaths have been reported, keeping the total at 4. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 2 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Blair County Started July with 72 positive cases and ended with 204, adding 132 over the month. A total of 9,764 have tested negative. Two new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 9 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Cambria County Started July with 83 positive cases and ended with 250, adding 167 over the month. A total of 14,618 have tested negative. Zero new deaths have been reported, keeping the total at 3. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 5 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Cameron County Started July with 3 positive cases and ended with 5, adding 2 over the month. A total of 330 have tested negative. Zero deaths have been reported at all for Cameron County. As of July 31, the DOH reports that zero Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Centre County Started July with 205 positive cases and ended with 357, adding 152 over the month. A total of 8,644 have tested negative. One new death was reported, bringing the total to 10. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 5 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Clearfield County Started July with 72 positive cases and ended with 131, adding 59 over the month. A total of 3,812 have tested negative. Zero deaths have been reported at all in Clearfield County. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 4 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Elk County Started July with 15 positive cases and ended with 43, adding 28 over the month. A total of 1,727 have tested negative. Zero new deaths have been reported, keeping the total at 2. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 1 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Huntingdon County Started July with 252 positive cases and ended with 287*, adding 35 over the month. A total of 2,927 have tested negative. Zero new deaths have been reported, keeping the total at 4. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 2 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Jefferson County Started July with 24 positive cases and ended with 49, adding two over the week. A total of 1,863 have tested negative. Zero new deaths have been reported, keeping the total at 1. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 2 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Somerset County Started July with 61 positive cases and ended with 106, adding 12 over the week. A total of 5,251 have tested negative. Zero new deaths have been reported, keeping the total at 2. As of July 31, the DOH reports that 3 Nursing/Personal Care Homes have or had COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic first hitting Pennsylvania, the Dept. of Health estimates that roughly 75% have recovered, down from 78% on July 1.

*As of Friday, June 31, the Pennsylvania DOC reports 183 of Huntingdon County’s cases are inmates at Huntingdon SCI.

They also report 5 deaths. Rockview and Somerset SCI have zero inmate cases.