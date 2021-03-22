COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program awards nearly $900,000 to Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Commissioners recently announced that another round of funding is available for hospitality-related businesses.

The North Central PA LaunchBox has joined the Clearfield County Commissioners in distributing funds vital to businesses struggling from hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

The COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) awarded approximately $900,000 to Clearfield County.

It’s reported these funds will be disbursed to hospitality-related businesses that can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross sales for any quarter in 2020 relative to 2019, according to the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce. This includes a net loss after any prior funds awarded, such as PPP or CARES grants.

Applications are available at clearfieldco.org, and the deadline for the first round will be April 15 at 11:59 p.m.

If available funds remain following the processing of the first round, a second round will be awarded at a time to be determined.