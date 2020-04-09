COVID-19 cases pass 18,000 in PA, 338 deaths

Many industries are taking a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic and that includes the housing market. Our Morgan Koziar spoke with a broker and realtor with Perry Wellington Realty about how they're keeping business alive.

Business doesn't look quite the same for the real estate industry, but the sale must go on. "We can do web chats, we can do paperwork remotely we're not allowed to go with someone to show a home we're not allowed to go with someone to list their home - we're not allowed to go take photographs so it's caused a significant restriction on our ability to do real estate," says Perry Wellington Broker, Adam Conrad. Adam says their agency was ahead of the game when it comes to highlighting homes digitally and now they're putting those features to use, "we're very much technology people so we're very much ahead of the curve so it really just allowed us to put a lot of these things in place and help clients continue to buy homes, buy and sell homes."