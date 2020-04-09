COVID-19 cases pass 18,000 in PA, 338 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals pass 18,000.
The state has 1,989 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 18,228. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now confirm at least one case of COVID-19.
There are 338 deaths.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 105 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.
Bedford – 4
Blair – 6
Cambria – 10 – 1 Death
Cameron – 1
Centre – 59
Clearfield – 7
Elk – 2
Huntingdon – 8
Jefferson – 1
Somerset – 7