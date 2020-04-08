COVID-19 cases continue to rise as state reports over 16,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a small increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals pass 16,000.

The state has 1,680 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 16,239. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are 310 deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 100 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 4

Blair – 6

Cambria – 9 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 57

Clearfield – 7

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 6

Jefferson – 1

Somerset – 7

There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

20% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.