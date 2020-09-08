COVID-19 cases cause closure of Windber School District

WINDBER, PA, (WTAJ) — The Windber Area School District dismissed classes on Tuesday and announced the closure of area schools due to positive COVID-19 cases within the district.

According to a statement released by the school district on their website, the district will dismiss high school, middle school, and elementary school students as well as close the area schools for in-person instruction as per consultation with the Department of Health and their School Closure Matrix.

We will be closed for in-person instruction beginning today through Friday, September 11th. Instruction will begin virtually tomorrow and continue through Friday. Statement released by Windber Area School District



The school district plans to reassess the situation and review data in order to make a decision on future instruction. Cleaning and disinfecting are stated to take place to ensure proper sanitation.

Visit https://www.windberschools.org/ to read the school districts full statement.