COVID-19 Anitbody Testing coming to 2020 Health-O-Rama

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — COVID-19 Antibody Testing will be part of the 16th Annual Health-O-Rama at the Logan Valley Mall in Altoona on Friday, August 14.

One hundred attendees will be given the test at no cost with results expected within 24 hours. Conemaugh Health System will perform and process the Antibody Testing. Results of the testing will be shared with applicants through a call from the Lung Disease Center of Central Pennsylvania.

We are very proud to partner with the Lung Disease Foundation of Central Pennsylvania on the Antibody Testing which fits our goal of ‘Making Communities Healthier’. We will be using a blood test that is very accurate with quick results which could provide peace of mind. Timothy Harclerode, CEO at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center



Additionally, the American Red Cross will be collecting blood donations. Anyone that donates blood at Health-ORama will automatically have their blood donation tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will receive their results within seven to ten days by using the Blood Donor App or by logging into the Blood Donation Portal at redcrossblood.org.

Attendees are asked to follow current CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines including safe distancing and wearing a mask to keep yourself and others safe. Admission, parking, presentations, and shows are free and all ages are welcome.

Individuals interested in registering for the tests are asked go to the Health-O-Rama website page, https://headlinemc.com/hor/ or call 814-935-4183.