Crews are on scene of a crash on Cove Mountain Road in Martinsburg Wednesday. (WTAJ)

UPDATE: 7:33 p.m. portions of Fair Valley Road, Claybank Road, Fredericksburg Road, and Weyant’s Road are closed off.

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of Cove Mountain Road is closed due to a crash, according to 511pa.

There is no word yet on any injuries at this time. We are working to learn more on what happened.

Crews are on scene of a crash on Cove Mountain Road in Martinsburg Wednesday. (WTAJ)

Crews are on scene of a crash on Cove Mountain Road in Martinsburg Wednesday. (WTAJ)

Crews are on scene of a crash on Cove Mountain Road in Martinsburg Wednesday. (WTAJ)

WTAJ has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.