Courthouse to celebrate 150th anniversary

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY (Pa.)– The Jefferson County Courthouse turns 150 on September 13.

In honor of the anniversary, the county commissioners planned a celebration for the community to take part in.

“We’re very, very proud of it and we should be celebrating it, but it’s not our building, it’s everybody’s that lives in Jefferson County,” commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said.

The courthouse opened in 1869. Since, it’s undergone renovations and changes.

The first was removing the jail next door and renovating the inside. The building was completely redone and rebuilt 10 years ago.

The celebration will take place all day on September 13.

Throughout the day, visitors can take tours of the courthouse and learn more about what goes on inside.

“You really can’t be a resident of Jefferson County and not have the courthouse affect your daily lives,” commissioner Jack Matson said. “Everything from marriages, taxes, real estate transactions, all those things happen in our courthouse.”

A farmers market will go on at the same time as the tours.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., the Punxsutawney Area High School marching band will perform.

Following their performance, World War II monument will be dedicated. Local and state officials will be there to offer remarks.

After the dedication, a play reenacting the trial of abolitionist Judge Elijah Heath will be performed in the courthouse.

“The whole day is filled with activities if you want to be part of it and hopefully you can spend a few minutes here, or an hour or two hours,” Pisarcik said.

The entire day will wrap up with a lighting of the bell tower. Jeff Tech students designed a special rig to allow the tower to be lit with different colors and effects.