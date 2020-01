HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Monday morning, the 1906 Lawyers’ Lobby in the Blair County Courthouse was dedicated to a long-serving judge.

The Honorable Jolene Grubb Kopriva was Blair County’s first female and president judge.

Kopriva worked in the county’s Common Pleas Court for 30 years and received numerous awards for her service.

She also helped with the Courthouse Restoration Project, which started back in 2015.