SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A judge issued a court order in the sexual assault case involving 36-year-old suspended Somerset County district attorney Jeffrey Thomas on Friday, April 1.

According to the order, the parties, including assistants and associates, are not allowed to make any extrajudicial statements outside court except in accordance with Rule 3.6. For example, any information that is public record may be discussed.

Thomas’ pay and benefits were temporarily suspended by the state Supreme Court in late October.

Thomas faces sexual assault charges after he allegedly attacked a woman in her home back in September. He has denied all allegations against him.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Thomas is set to go to trial in June.