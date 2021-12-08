Court Docs: Man snorts meth before setting mother’s house on fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 34-year-old was arrested after police say he admitted to snorting meth before setting his mother’s house on fire because he “hates that f—– house, according to the official affidavit.

Brent Archer Sr., 34, was arrested in Blair County and taken back to Clearfield County to speak with state police after a house fire in Centre County on Dec. 1. While speaking with Archer troopers say he admitted to waking up at 3 a.m. that morning and snorting meth before walking over to his mother’s house. He claimed he had an agreement with his mother to pick up his child, but police noted he said the agreement was made with his “mind’s eye,” according to the official complaint.

BRENT ARCHER SR., 34

Archer then went to the house on Mulligan Hollow Lane in Rush Township, but no one was home. He found a maul to break into the home and then went back to the garage to get gasoline. He then set the home on fire with a lighter before walking to his brother’s home on Stone Street in Osceola Mills in Clearfield County.

Once there, Archer reportedly used a leaf blower to break a window in the back door of the house and let himself in. He pour more gasoline but was interrupted by his brother who was home at the time. He then ran off to the Osceola Mills post office and asked an employee to use her phone before getting a ride to Tyrone in Blair County.

He was picked up and taken back to Clearfield PSP Barracks.

Archer is currently in Cambrai County Prison on a probation bench warrant. Damages to his mother’s house that he set on fire are estimated to be $35,000.

Archer is now facing eight different felony charges from just this incident including arson and burglary. A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 9.