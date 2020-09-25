Court denies appeal in Sheffer sex assault case

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An appeal filed by Matthew Sheffer, a Centre County man who was found guilty of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, has been denied.

Sheffer was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison back in May of 2019, after a jury convicted him of carrying out the crime of sexual abuse at least 10 times between January and April of 2016.

In his appeal, Sheffer argued against the testimony of several witnesses, including the young girl’s grandparents, a school guidance counselor, and a state issued expert on sexual violence.

Sheffer also alleged that there was not enough evidence to be found guilty.

The Superior Court of Pennsylvania chose to uphold Sheffer’s sentence, citing that his appeal arguments had no basis in a ruling filed on September 25.