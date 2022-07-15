BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Courage for Kiera Foundation hosts its annual yard sale in Altoona today and tomorrow.

The event started Friday, July 15, and is set to run until Saturday, July 16. The yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Father Kelly Hall in Altoona. Father Kelly Hall is located at 2412 5th St, Altoona, PA 16601.

All items at the sale were donated by community members. The yard sale is held in honor of Kiera Chirdon, who in 2017, at the age of 16 lost her battle to a rare form of childhood cancer. The yard sale is about more than just a good deal.

Kiera’s memory lives on through the organization, which was started by her friend Madi. Kiera had a love for music and played the violin. So, money that is raised during the event is going to the Altoona High School Music Department for scholarships.

“This yard sale helps keep Kiera’s memory alive and to give the scholarships, help keep her memory alive and it means a lot to me and her family,” Cathy Chirdon, Kiera’s grandmother said.

For more information about the foundation, you can check out the Courage for Kiera Foundation Facebook page.

