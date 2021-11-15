Couple walks away uninjured from Pa. Turnpike crash with tractor-trailer

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman were pulled from their vehicle on the PA Turnpike after getting caught between a tractor-trailer and the concrete “Jersey walls” separating east and west lanes.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, near mile marker 105, when an Ohio couple was traveling through the Jefferson Township section of Somerset County. A truck driver from Brooklyn was traveling next to the car when they switched lanes and side-swiped the car. This resulted in the car being trapped between the trailer and the Jersey walls.

The car suffered serious damage to both sides and the couple had to be pulled from the wreckage.

Pennsylvania State Police report the driver, a 53-year-old male, had only minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital. The woman, 52, walked away uninjured.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with careless driving.