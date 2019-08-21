Couple ties the knot at Richland Healthcare

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple tied the knot at Richland Healthcare.

David, and now Donna Levinicz, got married in front of other residents, staff and family.

David joined the home back in 2017, and he says that’s when he noticed Donna.

The rest is history as the couple got to know each other and David popped the question last Christmas.

He says the key to love, is loving another for who they really are.

“You know I don’t care what she does or what she looks like if she has no hair or anything. I still love her the way she is. Love comes out of the heart and love is only skin deep. I love her and I know she loves me.”

The couple said they don’t have honeymoon plans yet, but that could change in the future.