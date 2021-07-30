Couple keeps burglar detained until police arrive in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple in Houtzdale were awakened by a burglar who they kept in the home until police arrived to arrest them.

According to the report, 32-year-old Shannon Irwin, of Houtzdale, had broken into the residence on W. Hannah Street just after 10 p.m. on July 13. She reportedly pushed the couple’s AC unit out of their bedroom window while both were sleeping.

Irwin then reportedly entered the residence through the window when the couple called 911. They proceeded to keep her in the house until police arrived. Irwin was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Irwin now faces charges of felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and related charges for marijuana possession and drunkenness.

Irwin was placed in Clearfield County Jail unable to post $25,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 25.