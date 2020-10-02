Couple facing child endangerment charges after daughter found roaming motel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County woman is in custody Friday after her 1-year-old daughter was found roaming the halls of a local motel unattended.

39-year-old Heather Kister and her 28-year-old boyfriend Christopher Kenny are both facing charges after police found them both passed out at the Surestay Inn, after having been under the influence of a controlled substance.

The little girl is now in the custody of Kister’s mother. Both Kister and Kenny are facing drug charges as well as child endangerment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss