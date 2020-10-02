Couple facing child endangerment charges after daughter found roaming motel

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County woman is in custody Friday after her 1-year-old daughter was found roaming the halls of a local motel unattended.

39-year-old Heather Kister and her 28-year-old boyfriend Christopher Kenny are both facing charges after police found them both passed out at the Surestay Inn, after having been under the influence of a controlled substance.

The little girl is now in the custody of Kister’s mother. Both Kister and Kenny are facing drug charges as well as child endangerment.