Couple faces charges for attempting to smuggle tobacco, suboxone into Blair County Prison

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area couple that are being held in the Blair County Prison, faces charges for plotting to smuggle tobacco and suboxone into the jail, last month.

Bail is set at $75,000 a piece for Robert Conner Jr. and Crystal Conner.

According to the criminal complaint, when Hollidaysburg Borough Police got a call about a suspicious package outside a house, adjacent to the jail, they found tobacco and suboxone in it.

Video footage from the jail reportedly shows Conner Jr., running to the house the next morning, before running back inside the jail.

Officials say phones calls between the Conner’s showed they had plans to have the bag outside the house.