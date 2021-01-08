Couple donates stimulus check to a local restaurant

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a routine night at Robin Hood Brewing Company in Bellefonte as general manager Mark Lambert greeted a pair of customers at the door. Lambert says this particular couple has come to the restaurant at least once a week for the past 10 years, so he wasn’t surprised to see them. That’s when he was handed an envelope.

“It was part of their stimulus check,” says Lambert.

Part of their stimulus check that they wanted distributed among the waitstaff and cooks.

“It just floored me, the staff just, it almost put everybody to tears,” says Lambert.

In a note, the donors said they knew the restaurant has suffered through the pandemic, while their income wasn’t affected.

Lambert says this isn’t the first time these particular customers have presented an act of kindness either.

“These people, right before Christmas, came in and gave all the staff Christmas cards,” says Lambert. “Everybody got $10.”

Lambert says he no longer likes to refer to restaurant patrons as customers… he now calls them friends.

“With everything that’s going on, all the sudden the good people are showing up,” says Lambert. “When you think just everything is bad news, here comes the good people.”

That couple wishes to remain anonymous, but if they happen to be reading, the servers say they want to express their gratitude.