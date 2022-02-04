CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Port Matilda couple is facing charges after the state Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement said they sold moonshine to an undercover officer without a liquor license.

Glenn McCleester, 79, and Barbara McCleester, 65, reportedly sold the illegal spirits to the liquor enforcement officer on numerous occasions from April 2021 to January 2022. A search warrant was executed on their residence along Hannah Hill Lane in Taylor Township where various items were seized.

The undercover officer first visited the McCleester’s on Apr. 24, 2021 after a complaint was received about their moonshine sales. The couple allegedly told the officer they had been making the liquor for over 30 years and used a recipe made by famed moonshiner and NASCAR driver Junior Johnson.

The McCleester’s then reportedly gave the officer a free jar of moonshine and poured a small amount onto their kitchen table and lit it on fire. They alleged that the color of the flame proved it to be of good quality.

State police say the officer made numerous return visits where he purchased gallons of moonshine for $60 a jug. A sample of the liquor was subsequently tested and reportedly found to be 100 proof alcohol.

Glenn and Barbara McCleester both face multiple misdemeanor charges that include unlawful manufacturing and sales of liquor without a liquor license.