Couple charged over sexual assault, giving false statement to police

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple is facing charges after a man groped a woman and exposed himself and the woman lied to police in her statement.

Charles Nussbaum, 34, is accused of groping a 26-year-old woman Friday and exposing himself at his Kersey home and Tiffany Nussbaum, 24, is accused of then lying to responding state police and claiming it never happened.

State police indicate in the charges video surveillance inside their Coal Hollow Road home in Fox Township, Elk County, corroborate the woman’s allegations he groped the woman and exposed himself. When interviewed by police, Tiffany reportedly signed a statement that she could see him and the woman in the living room and nothing happened.

Charles later allowed police to view the security camera footage. Police say they saw that he did in fact expose himself and that Tiffany was not able to see them with the bedroom door shut.

Nussbaum is a registered sex offender and according to the Megan’s Law website, he has a 2005 rape of a child conviction and a 2014 statutory sexual assault conviction involving a minor.

Charles is facing sexual assault charges while Tiffany is charged with giving a false statement to the police.