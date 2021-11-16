Couple charged in child pornography investigation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown resident and a Nanty Glo resident both face charges stemming from an investigation of nude photos involving a minor.

Jackie E. Wisor, 43 and Peggy A. Hartman, 44 both face corruption of minors charges while Wisor faces multiple counts of child pornography. Wisor is accused of having sexual conversations and exchanging nude photographs with a teenager on 11 different occasions between 2016 and 2019.

Police said Hartman is accused of assisting in the exchange of sexual content.

Bail for both Wisor and Hartman is set at $200k and a preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 23.