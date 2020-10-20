Couple charged after 1-year-old found living in poor conditions

CORAL, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have arrested and charged an Indiana County man and his wife after police found their 1-year-old child living in poor conditions with drug use happening in the home.

Michael C. Howard, Jr., 28, and his wife, Tiffany M. Howard, 22, were arraigned Tuesday morning on charges of Endangering Welfare of Children (F3) and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2) following an investigation late Monday night at their Center Twp. residence.

On Oct. 19 at 10:53 PM, Indiana Patrol Unit members were dispatched to the residence at 136 Locust St., Center Twp., Indiana Co. for a report of an unresponsive 22-year-old female, later identified as Tiffany M. Howard, who may have overdosed and who was also reported to be combative with Citizens’ Ambulance Service personnel on-scene.

Upon arrival, troopers entered the residence and observed a young child sitting in a portable crib, which was observed to be in an unsanitary condition. Troopers then observed extremely unsanitary conditions throughout the residence and summoned assistance from Indiana County Children and Youth Services (CYS). CYS responded to the scene and provided care for the child, who was then transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for an evaluation and medical treatment.

During the course of the on-scene investigation, troopers learned that Michael C. Howard and Tiffany M. Howard, both of whom were present upon troopers’ arrival, are the parents of the one-year-old child. Troopers and medical personnel also observed multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia in plain view within the residence, namely two grinders, four smoking devices, two marijuana containers with residue and a straw with white residue.

The defendants were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch and were each remanded to Indiana County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.