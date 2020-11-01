Couple arrested, faces meth manufacturing charges, among others

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man and an Allegheny County woman are in the Indiana County Jail after police allege they were manufacturing methamphetamine.

Police say they found meth both inside and outside a home in East Wheatfield Township,as well as items used to make meth.

43-year-old Christopher Falcone from Vintondale and 31-year-old Santana Crusa of Robinson face numerous charges, including operating a meth lab, manufacturing a controlled substance, and reckless endangerment.

According to police, three juveniles were at the home while the meth was being manufactured.