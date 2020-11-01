Couple arrested, faces meth manufacturing charges, among others

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man and an Allegheny County woman are in the Indiana County Jail after police allege they were manufacturing methamphetamine.

Police say they found meth both inside and outside a home in East Wheatfield Township,as well as items used to make meth.

43-year-old Christopher Falcone from Vintondale and 31-year-old Santana Crusa of Robinson face numerous charges, including operating a meth lab, manufacturing a controlled substance, and reckless endangerment.

According to police, three juveniles were at the home while the meth was being manufactured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss