Couple arrested after high-speed chase in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are facing charges after police said they were led on a high-speed chase for 15 miles.

Lawrence Township Police said Richard Gearhart Jr., 44, and Allesia Aughenbaugh, 33, both of Clearfield, are facing charges after Gearhart led officers on the chase at speeds of more than 100 mph riding a “red rocket motorcycle.”

Gearhart had an outstanding warrant through Clearfield Sheriff’s Department, and when officers attempted to stop him around Weaver Street and Rockton Mtn. Highway, it’s reported he sped away.

It’s reported he ditched the bike near Laurel Run Road and fled on foot, according to a press release.

Police later received a tip to his whereabouts. He was found in a vehicle with Aughenbaugh, who was helping him escape police.

Both were taken into custody, and police found drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The Lawrence Township Police were assisted by PSP Clearfield, Sandy Township Police, Curwensville Borough Police and Clearfield Sheriff’s Department.