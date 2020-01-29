County’s drug, child abuse hotlines updated

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Push Out the Pusher” drug hotline, along with the childline, got upgrades to make reporting for efficient.

The new system allows the Blair County District Attorney’s office to keep a record of all the calls and streamline the information to the police, faster.

Board member for Operation Our Town Randy Feathers said over the past two years, he’s seen the number of reports increase by more than 147-percent.

“They’ve seen the fruits of those calls that have come into the police department, so I think they have a good attitude towards the drug hotline. They know it’s effective in handling our drug problem and helping police get these people out of here,” he said.

The number for the drug hotline is 814-693-3020.

The childline number to report suspected child abuse is 1-800-932-0313.