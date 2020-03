ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County officials are looking into dredging the Lakemont Dam in Altoona.

Keller Engineering said this is a maintenance activity that should always be done.

The process would reduce the sediment flowing into the waterways.

The last time this happened was in the 1980s.

They hope to get the federal permits and paperwork in the near future and finish the project in Winter 2021.